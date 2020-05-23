Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Donnie" Newman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Donnie" Newman Obituary
Donald "Donnie" Newman
Thomson, Georgia—Retired Chief Donald "Donnie" Marlow Newman, Sr., 62, Beloved husband of Mrs. Donna Crews-Newman, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital (uptown) in Augusta Ga., with his wife at his side.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Private graveside services will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Rodney Dunaway officiating. A memorial graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Mr. Newman was born at Ft. Bragg, NC, but grew up in Martinez, GA. He graduated from Evans High School in 1975 before enlisting in the Navy in 1976. Donald served on the USS JOHN KENNEDY CV 67, USS FORRESTAL CV 59, USS EISENHOWER CVN 69 and many other duty stations before retiring in 2000 after 24 years of service. He moved to Thomson 20 years ago after meeting his wife Donna. Donnie was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the . He loved his family, country and the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Newman and a sister, Pattie Newman. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Donna Crews-Newman, Thomson; his mother, Anna Rae Newman; 3 sons, Donald M. Newman, Jr., Paul Newman and Jordan Newman; his daughter, Christa Flores; his stepdaughter, Cassie Bussnell; his sister, Wendy (Harry) Arthur; his brother, Brian Newman; and 3 grandchildren, Christian, Frankie and Lilian.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the D.A.V.<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); org/Donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">org/Donate in his memory.
Friends may sign a guestbook online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/24/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -