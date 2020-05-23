|
Donald "Donnie" Newman
Thomson, Georgia—Retired Chief Donald "Donnie" Marlow Newman, Sr., 62, Beloved husband of Mrs. Donna Crews-Newman, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital (uptown) in Augusta Ga., with his wife at his side.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Private graveside services will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Rodney Dunaway officiating. A memorial graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Mr. Newman was born at Ft. Bragg, NC, but grew up in Martinez, GA. He graduated from Evans High School in 1975 before enlisting in the Navy in 1976. Donald served on the USS JOHN KENNEDY CV 67, USS FORRESTAL CV 59, USS EISENHOWER CVN 69 and many other duty stations before retiring in 2000 after 24 years of service. He moved to Thomson 20 years ago after meeting his wife Donna. Donnie was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the . He loved his family, country and the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Newman and a sister, Pattie Newman. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Donna Crews-Newman, Thomson; his mother, Anna Rae Newman; 3 sons, Donald M. Newman, Jr., Paul Newman and Jordan Newman; his daughter, Christa Flores; his stepdaughter, Cassie Bussnell; his sister, Wendy (Harry) Arthur; his brother, Brian Newman; and 3 grandchildren, Christian, Frankie and Lilian.
