Col. Donald Robert Bossard, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Augusta, Georgia—Donald Robert Bossard, 96, loving husband to Johanna Kearney Bossard of 66 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family.
Donald was born in Tulsa, OK on July 26, 1924 to the late Fred E. and Estella T. Bossard, he was the youngest of seven children. As a child he was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, after graduating high school he joined the Army Reserve at the age of 17 and served in World War II as an instructor pilot. Donald then attended Tulsa University and College of the Ozarks before graduating from Clemson University with a degree in electrical engineering. Don also served in the Korean War and was an instructor pilot of multi and single engine aircraft and helicopters. He was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force base in Lompoc, CA before moving to Augusta, GA where Johanna was raised. He retired from Ft. Gordon as an electrical engineer.
Don was a faithful member and communicate of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and was an active member of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). Donald was the original DIY guy and could fix anything himself, from building a house to replacing the motor in his car. He enjoyed golf, gardening and swimming. As a member of Brynwood Swim Club for many years, he and Johanna could be seen swimming laps at the pool for hours on most days. Don was always a hit with all the ladies, with a twinkle in his blue eyes and a hug like no other.
Family members in addition to his wife, include his two sons: John Kearney Bossard of Atlanta and Thomas Frederick Bossard (Leonard Cherry) of Aiken, SC, and his beloved dog, Mr. Murphy.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a Rosary recited prior to the service at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Father John Markham as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 2, 2020