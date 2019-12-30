|
Donald Thornhill
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, December 29, 2019, Mr. Donald D. Thornhill, 83, loving husband of Ann Reid Thornhill.
Donald was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and Pathways Sunday School Class. He loved the Lord, his family, and serving the Columbia County Community. He was a lifelong educator starting at Hephzibah High School where he coached and taught. He served as Principal at Grovetown Elementary and Harlem High School then went to serve as Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent of Columbia County Schools. He retired in 1993 from the Georgia State Department of Education. Donald was an avid cyclist, runner, triathlete, and enjoyed kayaking.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: David Thornhill (Kim), Susan Ann Millican (Billy), and Pam McDaniel; grandchildren: Katie Millican, Carson McDaniel Alewine (Paul), Kam McDaniel, Paul Thornhill, and Thomas Thornhill; great granddaughter: Charleston Kate Alewine; and sister: Elaine Purtell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ariel David Thornhill and Geneva Boone Thornhill, and brother, Phillip Thornhill.
The memorial service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809 or to the Cancer Center at Augusta University Medical Center, 919 15th Street, FI1000, Augusta, GA 30912.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019