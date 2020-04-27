|
|
Donald Warren
Martinez, GA—SFC Donald C. Warren, U.S. Army (Ret.), 85, husband of Myrtle L. Warren, entered into rest Saturday, April 25, 2020.
SFC Warren was born in 1935 in Athol, MA and resided in Augusta, GA area since the 1950's. He was proudly decorated military veteran of the United States Army from which he retired. He was a veteran of Vietnam where he spent four tours of duty and he also served in Germany. He was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor three times and Purple Heart Medal. He also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, and Shriner. He was a lifetime member of the Disable American Veterans. SFC Warren also retired from Georgia Power Company as a Nuclear Security Specialist. SFC was also a member of Pine View Baptist Church.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Terry A. Warren of Winchester, NH; daughter: Cathy A. Hartley of Hinsdale, NH; stepdaughters: Deborah A. Barnes of Commerce, GA and Daisy D. Mabry of Woodruff, SC; stepsons: William D. Hooker of Appling, GA and Ronald D. Hooker of Evans, GA; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Davis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA.
