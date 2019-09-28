Home

North Augusta, SC—Donna Barbour of North Augusta passed on Wednesday morning after a multi-year battle with colon cancer. The final days of Donna's life occurred peacefully in her home and in the comforting presence of her sister, family, and friends.
A celebration of Donna's life will be hosted at Arlington Burial and Cremation on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762- 994-0311.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
