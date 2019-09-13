|
Donna Blank Berman
Augusta, GA—Donna Blank Berman born March 11, 1943 passed away peacefullyat her home on Sunday, September 8, 2019. A loving Mother and Grandmother. Donna is survived by her 3 children, and 6 grandchildren and a number of other living relatives and close friends. Her sister, Marjorie Dell A'rio lovingly cared for her the last year of her life. Her greatest joy later in life was the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone that she touched. In lieu of any flowers donations should be made to the .
