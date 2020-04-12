|
Donna C. Alexander
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Donna Coates Alexander went home to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a faithful wife; a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. There will be a memorial service for her when this virus pandemic has passed.
Mrs. Alexander was born at home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, July 10, 1930, the middle of five sisters to Fred and Grace Coates. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, two sisters, Laurel Schmidbauer and Mae Ann Hopeman; and one great grandson, Ezra Alexander. She grew up and attended school in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Donna attended nursing school in Augusta, GA and at age 22 she married George Jackson "Jack" Alexander of North Augusta, SC on June 20, 1953. Jack preceded her in death on June 20, 2010. She was in church fellowship at North Augusta Bible Chapel, and was blessed with many friendships which included Edythe McKie and Marian Snyder, her sisters in Jesus Christ.
Donna is survived by three sons, George Jackson "Jack" Alexander, Jr. (Karen), Dale Coates Alexander, and James Bishop Alexander, IV; five grandchildren, Jackson (Grace), Stephen (Shanna), Matthew (Sarah), Philip (Bethany), and Sarah; nine great grandchildren, Watchman, Bronwyn, Asher, Rafe, Elijah, Moira, Aubrey, Elanor, and Keziah; two sisters, Carol Felten and Betty DeRuyter.
Memorials may be made to the North Augusta Bible Chapel Prison Ministry. 1050 Hammond Dr.,North Augusta, SC 29841.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2020