|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Craddock Mitchell announces her passing after a brief illness on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 55. She is the daughter of the late H.D. and Margaret Craddock. Donna will lovingly be remembered by her husband of twelve years, Dennis Mitchell, her daughter Jamie Fulmer Campbell (Grant) and her step-children Pierce Mitchell and McKinlee Mitchell. Donna will also be fondly missed by her two grandchildren Graham Campbell and Garrett Campbell who were the light of her life, and her in-laws Gene and Gayle Davis. She will be forever remembered by her siblings Darlene Craddock Powell (Brian), Debbie Craddock, David Craddock, Dana Craddock Rowland (Jerry). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Fulmer. She was born in the state of Washington but lived in Augusta all her life. She was a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked at Dillard's as a retail specialist where her customers loved her and her ability to dress them in the latest styles. Donna was a true fashionista. She enjoyed sun bathing, tinkering in the yard, decorating and playing with her grandsons. The service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2108 Eastland Drive, Augusta. Interment will follow in West Over Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are Micheal Craddock, Bryce Woodward, Jerry Rowland, Ken Buffington, Patrick Mims, Brandon Walton. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6pm-8pm at Poteet Funeral Home 3465 Peach Orchard Road.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019