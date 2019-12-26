|
Donna Lynne Bloomer
Statham , Georgia—Ms. Donna Lynne Bloomer; formerly, Donna Lynne Joiner, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Donna was born on July 29, 1957. She was a graduate of MCG. Her survivors include; daughters, Michelle Carrigg and Tiffany Googin; son, Matthew Beckham; sisters, Carol Cagle and Jean Wheaton.
The family will be receiving friends 1 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2pm and interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019