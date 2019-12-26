Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bloomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynne Bloomer


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lynne Bloomer Obituary
Donna Lynne Bloomer
Statham , Georgia—Ms. Donna Lynne Bloomer; formerly, Donna Lynne Joiner, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Donna was born on July 29, 1957. She was a graduate of MCG. Her survivors include; daughters, Michelle Carrigg and Tiffany Googin; son, Matthew Beckham; sisters, Carol Cagle and Jean Wheaton.
The family will be receiving friends 1 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2pm and interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -