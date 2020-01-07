Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Donna S. Carpenter entered into rest on January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Michael Carpenter; sisters-in-law, Miriam (William Bernard) Hughes, Mary Crawford; brothers-in-law, James (Geraldine) Carpenter, Marvin Carpenter; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/8/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
