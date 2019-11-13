|
Donna S. Steele
Grovetown, GA—Donna S. Steele passed out of this life Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 from complications due to Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Donna is survived by her parents, Carl & Shirley Sylvester of Hephzibah, her husband, Gerald B. Steele of Grovetown, her daughter, Jamie B. Steele of Troy, NY, her son, Ryan A. Steele of Bothell, WA, her sister, Teresa Sylvester Graves and husband Mark Graves of Atlanta, and her brother, Ronald Sylvester and wife Rebecca Sylvester of North Augusta. She leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her very best lifelong friend, Terri Lillis of Augusta.
Donna is a graduate of Augusta College and former laboratory technologist at University Hospital.
The family would like to thank the outstanding effort of all of the nurses, clerks, and doctors at University Hospital 10 West for the exceptional care and compassion demonstrated by everyone caring for Donna. We also wish to thank Dr. John Hudson and the entire staff at Augusta Oncology Associates of Augusta for their outstanding care, compassion, and professionalism over the past 16 years in their care of Donna.
There will be a family and friends celebration of life at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jernigan Cancer Center of the University Health Care Foundation; or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
