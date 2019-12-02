Home

Donna Stubblefield


1951 - 2019
Donna Stubblefield Obituary
Donna Stubblefield
Augusta, GA—Donna Faye Crawford Stubblefield 68, entered into rest on Saturday November 30, 2019
at Blair House.
She was a retired nursery worker. A faithful Christian and loved the Lord.
Preceded in death by her parents Rolla and Maggie Crawford,
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Andrew Florida; granddaughters Meghan, Gracie and Abigail; brother David Crawford; sister Beverly Cobo.
A visitation will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 6-8PM in the Fellowship Hall Foyer of First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way, Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/3/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
