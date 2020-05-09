Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Donna Whittle Culver Obituary
Donna Whittle Culver
Warrenville, SC—Private Services for Donna Whittle Culver, 59, who entered into rest May 6, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Donna worked at Aiken Regional Medical Center for over 35 years as a Radiation Tech Supervisor. She loved gardening, helping others, but most of all her two girls and her family. Donna was preceded in death by her father, William Jennings Brian Whittle.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cassie Culver and Courtney (Nick) Colangelo; mother, Doris Jones; sisters, Jen (John) Huey and Anita (Wayne) Collins.
Memorials may be made to Mental Health America of Aiken County, PO Box 1074, Aiken, SC 29802-1074.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020
