Mrs. Dora Elim
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Dora Elim entered into rest on May 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Rock Baptist Church to celebrate her life. She was a member of Franklin Covenant Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Willie(Lisa) Elim Jr. and Gerald (Donna) Elim; six daughters, Betty Parks, Gloria Bogle, Barbara(Willie) Weaver, Jacqueline(Tyron) McCoy Sr., Dianne(David) Ellis Jr. and Gwendolyn(Harrison)Hill; twenty four grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren; god son, Terrenice Streetman; three sister in-laws, Ella M. Wheeler, Elessie Wheeler, Mami Griffin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2020