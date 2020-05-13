Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Dora Elim
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ebenezer Rock Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Elim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Elim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Elim Obituary
Mrs. Dora Elim
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Dora Elim entered into rest on May 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Rock Baptist Church to celebrate her life. She was a member of Franklin Covenant Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Willie(Lisa) Elim Jr. and Gerald (Donna) Elim; six daughters, Betty Parks, Gloria Bogle, Barbara(Willie) Weaver, Jacqueline(Tyron) McCoy Sr., Dianne(David) Ellis Jr. and Gwendolyn(Harrison)Hill; twenty four grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren; god son, Terrenice Streetman; three sister in-laws, Ella M. Wheeler, Elessie Wheeler, Mami Griffin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -