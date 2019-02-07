|
Doretha Bonham Johnston, 79, beloved wife of the late George Dexter Johnston, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Rev. Donnie Walton and Rev. Drew Hall officiating. Interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Johnston was the former owner of the Augusta Beauty College and was a faithful member of Goshen Baptist Church in Lincolnton, GA.
Mrs. Johnston is survived by her daughters, Shirley Pierce (William), Windy Poppell (Cliff), and Julie Woodward; her sister, Vonnice Barton; her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Johnston.
Pallbearers will be Cliff Poppell, William Pierce, Billy Pierce, Brad Pierce, Brian Pierce, Evan Woodward, and Matt Poppell.
If so desired memorials may be made to BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) International at www.bsfinternational.org.
