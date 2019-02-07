Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt's Belair Road Chapel
Doretha Bonham Johnston, 79, beloved wife of the late George Dexter Johnston, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Rev. Donnie Walton and Rev. Drew Hall officiating. Interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnston was the former owner of the Augusta Beauty College and was a faithful member of Goshen Baptist Church in Lincolnton, GA.

Mrs. Johnston is survived by her daughters, Shirley Pierce (William), Windy Poppell (Cliff), and Julie Woodward; her sister, Vonnice Barton; her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Johnston.

Pallbearers will be Cliff Poppell, William Pierce, Billy Pierce, Brad Pierce, Brian Pierce, Evan Woodward, and Matt Poppell.

If so desired memorials may be made to BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) International at www.bsfinternational.org.

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019
