Doretha McAlpin Brown
Mrs. Doretha McAlpin Brown
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Doretha McAlpin Brown entered into rest Monday, December 1, 2020 at Azalea Nursing Home. Mrs. Brown had six siblings born to Mr. Joseph McAlpin, Sr. and Mattie Bell Avery McAlpin.
She attended school in Richmond County and graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School. After high school she went to nursing school and received her license as an LPN and worked at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Public viewing Friday, December 4th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the mortuary.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted daughter, Kim (David) Jones and son, Charles N. Brown Jr.; four grandchildren; two sisters, Laverna (George) Cook and Terri Johnson; a sister-in-law, Carrie Mae McAlpin and a host of nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
DEC
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
