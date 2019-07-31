Home

Dorin Jacob Davis Obituary
Dorin Jacob Davis
Evans, Georgia—Dorin Jacob Davis, beloved son of Leigh and Michael Davis, entered into rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sisters; Donovan Davis, Adalind Davis and Araya Hines, his grandparents; Robert and Marlene Davis, Mary Murphy and Dale Meckler, his uncle; James Davis, his aunts; Malorie Plochocki and Candice Dunn, his cousins; Sabrina and Dave Flint, as well as other numerous relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/01/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
