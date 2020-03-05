|
|
Mrs. Doris Batson
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Doris Sargent Batson, 90, beloved wife of the late Mr. Jack Batson, entered into rest March 5, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, SC to the late Earl and Helen Stone Sargent, Mrs. Doris moved to the North Augusta area in 1965. She was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and their Senior Swinging 60's group. She was a retired sales lady.
Mrs. Batson is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie Johnson (Mike), of North Augusta, SC; a brother, Marshall Sargent, of Greenville, SC; a nephew, Matt Sargent (Leah), of Greenville, SC; her boys, Zachary and Dylan Maroney, of Graniteville, SC and her special friends, Kathleen Wheeler, of North Augusta, SC and Milton and Julie Maroney, of Graniteville, SC.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC with Pastor Charlie Crews officiating, Pallbearers will be Zachary Maroney, Dylan Maroney, Milton Maroney, Joe Wheeler, and Jeff Wheeler. Friends may call at the residence, 3110 Edgewood Drive, North Augusta, SC or immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the APCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, letlovelive.org
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Batson Family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020