Doris Blackstone
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Doris Louise Blackstone, age 92, wife of the late Jeff D. Blackstone, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Linda Blum, and Sherry Loyal (Dan), and grandchildren Kimberly Marty (Scott), Jennifer Greene (Tony), Kelly Brown (Trey), Jeffery Smith (Emily) and eleven great grandchildren. The funeral will be private. The family would like to send a special thank you to Azalea Health and Rehab for their kindness and care. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez Ga., 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/1/2020