Doris Blackstone
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Doris Louise Blackstone, age 92, wife of the late Jeff D. Blackstone, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Linda Blum, and Sherry Loyal (Dan), and grandchildren Kimberly Marty (Scott), Jennifer Greene (Tony), Kelly Brown (Trey), Jeffery Smith (Emily) and eleven great grandchildren. The funeral will be private. The family would like to send a special thank you to Azalea Health and Rehab for their kindness and care. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez Ga., 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/1/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
September 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss .Please accept our condolences and let God help you through this tough time .Prayers up for Teddy and Family .
Mike Janey Sims
Acquaintance
