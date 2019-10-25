|
Doris Blanchard O'Hearn
Martinez, GA—Doris Blanchard O'Hearn, 95, widow of the late Richard G. "Dick" O'Hearn, husband of 49 years, entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kentwood Extended Care Facility.
Mrs. O'Hearn was a lifelong resident of Columbia and Richmond counties and reared in a farming family. She graduated from Leah High School at age 16, where she was an outstanding basketball player. She later coached the basketball team and taught typing and shorthand classes.
In Augusta, following graduation from Hurst Business School, she worked as a bank teller for two years, followed by employment at the Southern Railroad. As secretary to Judge F. Frederick Kennedy, Judge of Superior Court, she worked for three years, before returning to Southern Railroad. She was secretary to the president, Mr. J.P. Belvin, and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 1988 after 30 years of service.
Mrs. O'Hearn was also a gifted pianist, with the ability to read music or play by ear. She served as pianist at Curtis Baptist Church for several years, also participating in the Radio Bible Class. She became a charter member of National Hills Baptist Church in 1958 and volunteered her services as church pianist for 30 years. She and Dick were active in the church and supported many projects of the growing congregation. Mrs. O'Hearn also played occasionally at Augusta Country Club and Platt's Funeral Home. She was a talented seamstress who handmade many lovely Easter dresses for her daughters and served as Brownie Scout leader. She always put her daughters first. She set a strong Christian example to her family of faithfulness, devotion and perseverance by fulfilling many of the qualities of the woman in Proverbs 31:10-31.
Survivors include her daughters; Claudio O. Taylor of Pawley's Island, SC and Blowing Rock, NC and Betty Jane O. McCleneghan (J. Sean) of Martinez, GA and formerly of Las Cruces and Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Todd Taylor (Christa) of Henderson, NC, Chris Taylor (Emily) of Pawley's Island, SC and Leigh Hamilton (Kirk) of Blowing Rock NC, as well as four great grandchildren; Holden Taylor, Henry Taylor, Anne R. Hamilton and Nate Hamilton. Also surviving are her many beloved nieces and nephews, including Vivian P. Blonsky of Lincolnton and many cousins.
Mrs. O'Hearn was the last surviving child of eleven born to Talmadge and Claudia M. Blanchard. Deceased siblings include sisters; Thelma B. Poland, Daisy B. Watson, Nelle B. McBride and Evelyn B. Anderson and brothers; Russell E. Blanchard Sr., Estes Blanchard, Clarence Blanchard, Wayne Blanchard, James P. Blanchard and N. Vernon Blanchard. Also recently passing was her son in law, George D. Taylor.
A visitation and reception will be held at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, Ga on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A graveside celebration and memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 AM at Westover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607-3000.
The family offers grateful appreciation to the staff at Kentwood Extended Care Facility.
