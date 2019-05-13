Home

Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Doris Chalker Baker


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Chalker Baker Obituary
Mrs. Doris Chalker Baker age 76, beloved wife of the late Mr. Willard Carson Baker of S. Gibson St. entered into rest Saturday evening May 11, 2019 at the Warrenton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Johnson Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Brandon Furr officiating.

Mrs. Baker a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the daughter of the late Kate Newsome Chalker and Willie Harvel Chalker. A 1960 graduate of Warren County High School, Mrs. Doris was a retired clerk with the City of Warrenton and a member of the First Baptist Church of Warrenton.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Baker of Mitchell, GA and Jeff Baker (Gina) Baker of Gibson, GA; four grandchildren, Tiffany Sleister, Crystal (Neal) Reeves, Elizabeth (Bradley) Allen, and Dalton Baker,

four great grandchildren, Serenity Davis, Peyton Allen, Riley Allen, and Dawsyn Reeves.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.

If so desired, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Children's Hospital of Georgia 1446 Harper Street Augusta, GA 30912.

LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 13, 2019
