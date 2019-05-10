|
|
Memorial Services for Mrs. Doris Dixon Stephens, 79, who entered into rest May 8, 2019, will be conducted Monday at 12 noon from Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Heyward Horton and Rev. Mike Arant officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Stephens was a native of Chesterfield County, SC, a former resident of Florence, SC, having made North Augusta her home for the past 46 years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Stephens was the co-owner of Anita's Country Crafts. She enjoyed studying genealogy, eating Chinese food, listening to music and spending time with her friends at The Jamboree. Mrs. Stephens will always be remembered for loving Jesus and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dale T. Stephens, and a grandson, Dustin Berry.
Survivors include a son, Wendell Shawn (Amy) Stephens, North Augusta; two daughters, Anita S. (Robert) Fields and Robbin Dale Stephens-Harmon, all of North Augusta; seven grandchildren, Robert H. (Emily) Fields, Jr., Loren Shane Fields, (Katie Brown), Howard "Ward" Berry, William "Allen" (Megan) Berry, Savanna Stephens, Aaron (Emily) Stephens and Ryan Stephens; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Brenda) Gainey; North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Dorothy Jean (Nolan) Frost, North Augusta, and M. Jerri Gainey Turnage, Ridgeway, SC; several nieces and nephews; lifelong best friend and sister-in-law, Louise Stephens; her loyal pup, Rusty; special friends and former neighbors, the Willingham family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Becky and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided for Mrs. Stephens.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr, Belvedere, SC 29841
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019