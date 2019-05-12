Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Dixon Stephens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Dixon Stephens Obituary
Memorial Services for Mrs. Doris Dixon Stephens, 79, who entered into rest May 8, 2019, will be conducted Monday at 12 noon from Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Heyward Horton and Rev. Mike Arant officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr, Belvedere, SC 29841

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now