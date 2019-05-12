|
Memorial Services for Mrs. Doris Dixon Stephens, 79, who entered into rest May 8, 2019, will be conducted Monday at 12 noon from Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Heyward Horton and Rev. Mike Arant officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr, Belvedere, SC 29841
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019