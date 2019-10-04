|
Doris Elaine Rutti Cain
Martinez, GA—Doris Elaine Rutti Cain, 74, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta following a brief illness.
She leaves behind her husband, Gerry Chip Cain; her stepdaughter, Kimberly Ann Cain; and several brothers and sisters including: Jo Ellen Maypole, Harold (Florinda) Rutti, Teresa (Max) Belchyk, and Roger (Azita) Rutti. She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law, Richard Cain, and her beloved dog, Allie.
Mrs. Cain, born in Waycross, Georgia, was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Doris Rutti. She lived most of her life in the Augusta area. After graduating from Butler High School, she attended the University of Georgia and later graduated from the Medical College of Georgia Dental Hygiene School. She also earned a Master of Public Health at University of Minnesota. During her career she worked for the Richmond County Department of Public Health, the Georgia State Department of Public Health and the Georgia Rural Water Association.
A memorial service will be held later.
