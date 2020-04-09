Home

Doris Harris Cobb Holmes

Ms. Doris Harris Cobb Holmes
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Doris Harris Cobb Holmes, entered into rest April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating. Ms. Holmes was a 1968 graduate of Jefferson High School and a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Donnna Meche Cobb; daughters, Marcy (Bernard) Swint, Angela (Matthew) Butler and Tiffany Holmes; brothers, Marceller Harris, Freddie J. (Patricia) Harris, Douglas (Sharon) Harris,Tony (Catherine) Harris; sisters, Georgia Harris, Delores Harris, Sally Mills, Judy (Wayne) Ramsey, Gail (Henry) Mealing, Karen Wade and Stephanie McCain; one aunt, Robertha Shaw, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 10, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020
