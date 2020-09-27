1/1
Doris Inglett
1932 - 2020
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Inglett, 88, of Thomson, GA entered into rest September 25, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital. Mrs. Inglett grew up in Lincoln County, GA and was the daughter of the late Maynard B. Martin and the late Thelma Goldman Martin. She moved to McDuffie County in 1966, worked at Thomson Company for many years and retired as a cashier from Kmart. She enjoyed baking, working word puzzles, reading the Bible, crocheting, quilting, and fishing. Mrs. Inglett was a faithful member of Fort Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Roger Martin, Ray Inglett, Wayne Inglett and daughter, Donna Radford. Survivors include her son, Jim Martin (Julianne); daughter in laws, Beth Martin McNair and Stephanie Inglett; 24 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Lincolnton City Cemetery with Rev. Danny McClure officiating.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Fort Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Renew and Pastor Tony Rhodes officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Doris Inglett.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
