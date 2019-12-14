|
Doris J. Rowland (nee Jordan)
Cleveland, OH—Doris J. Rowland (nee Jordan), age 87 of Cleveland, OH, (formerly of Augusta, GA), passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Rowland. Loving mother to Laurie A. Rose (CL Rose) of Cleveland Hts., OH and the late Chuck Hardman, and the dear grandmother of Ashley H. Hiestand (Kelly Tate) of Los Angeles, CA and Margaret E. "Meg" Hiestand of Chicago, IL. She was the dear sister of Maxine Phinazee (Bill) of Buford, GA, Ann Braswell (Ray) of Jasper, GA and the late Roland and Ronnie Jordan. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in her name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3185 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, December 18 at McGahee-Griffin-Stewart Funeral Home, 175 Rd., Cornelia, GA 30531. FRIENDS MAY CALL FROM 10-11:30AM. Interment, the cemetery of Rock Springs Baptist Church, Lula, GA. For additional information, directions, complete obituary and guestbook, please log online to
