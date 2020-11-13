1/1
Doris Jean Washington McCladdie
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Doris Jean Washington McCladdie
Appling, GA—The Home-Going Graveside Service for Mrs. Doris Jean Washington McCladdie, 84, of Appling, GA will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Lampkin Grove BC in Appling, GA with Rev. Patrick Outler, Eulogist and Rev. Phillip Dunston, Presider. No Repast will be entertained. No public viewing will be held. On the day of the service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends please assemble at the graveside at 11:45 a.m.
Survivors: a husband, Clinton McCladdie; 2 children, Donald ( Martha) McCladdie and Belinda Hawes; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Patricia Green, Phyllis (Richard) Gosa, Cassandra (James) Hill and Irving (Amy) Washington; a god-daughter, Daphne (David) Overton; a god-son, Author (Monica) Bennett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved