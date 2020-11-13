Mrs. Doris Jean Washington McCladdie
Appling, GA—The Home-Going Graveside Service for Mrs. Doris Jean Washington McCladdie, 84, of Appling, GA will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Lampkin Grove BC in Appling, GA with Rev. Patrick Outler, Eulogist and Rev. Phillip Dunston, Presider. No Repast will be entertained. No public viewing will be held. On the day of the service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends please assemble at the graveside at 11:45 a.m.
Survivors: a husband, Clinton McCladdie; 2 children, Donald ( Martha) McCladdie and Belinda Hawes; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Patricia Green, Phyllis (Richard) Gosa, Cassandra (James) Hill and Irving (Amy) Washington; a god-daughter, Daphne (David) Overton; a god-son, Author (Monica) Bennett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2020