Doris Johnson Banks
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Doris Johnson Banks
Athens, Georgia—Mrs. Doris Johnson Banks, 95, widow of Mr. James Banks, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the Talmadge Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Athens, Ga.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning from 10 to 11:30 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Banks was a native of Warren County, but lived most of her life in Thomson, before moving to Athens about 5 years ago. She was a retired cashier at Cofer's Grocery. She was a member of the Thomson First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the OSME Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Mary Lynn Hunt. Survivors include her daughter, Mrs. Brenda Hunt Martin, Gainesville; her brother, Mr. James B. Johnson, Thomson; her sister, Mrs. Mary Frances McCord, Norwood; her grandchildren, David Scott Martin, Melissa Joy Martin, Nancy Martin, and Kellie & Steve Harden; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Martin, Carter Martin, Jacob Harden, Joseph Batrous, Cade Harden, Rachel Harden, and Hannah DeMore; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Wood Foundation of Athens Ga.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. You may sign a guest book at Curtis Funeral Home or online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
