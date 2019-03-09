Home

Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Doris Mitchell Gockel


Doris Mitchell Gockel Obituary
Mrs Doris Mitchell Gockel, age 92, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Her life will be remembered and celebrated at 1 PM receiving family and friends, followed by a service at 2 PM, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jewell Baptist Church, Jewell, GA. There will

also be a brief graveside service at Jewell Baptist Cemetery with Revs. David Self and David Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jewell Baptist Church and/or Jewell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund C/O Suzi Adkins P.O. Box 203 Warrenton, GA 30828.

Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook.

Lowe Funeral Home 77 W. Gibson Street Warrenton, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019
