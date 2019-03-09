|
Mrs Doris Mitchell Gockel, age 92, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her life will be remembered and celebrated at 1 PM receiving family and friends, followed by a service at 2 PM, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jewell Baptist Church, Jewell, GA. There will
also be a brief graveside service at Jewell Baptist Cemetery with Revs. David Self and David Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jewell Baptist Church and/or Jewell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund C/O Suzi Adkins P.O. Box 203 Warrenton, GA 30828.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019