James A. Kirkland Mortuary
135 N Gray St
Millen, GA 30442
478-982-3818
Doris P. Brinson


1932 - 2019
Doris P. Brinson Obituary
Mrs. Brinson passed on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sat. , May 4th at Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries in Statesboro, GA with Pastor Virgil Badie officiating; burial in Church cemetery. She leaves a loving legacy to cherish her memory: her children, Floyd Brinson, Jr., Charlie Pierce, Pathene Clark, Annie Boatwright, Judy Freeman, Gussie Brown, , and Mamie De Loach; thirty-five grandchildren, eighty-nine great-gandchildren, and twenty-three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019
