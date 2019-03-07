Doris Louise Patton Poston, 92, peacefully entered into the arms of her Savior, Monday March 4, 2019 at University Hospital.



Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Augusta for over 70 years. She retired after 35 years from Fort Gordon as Administrative Secretary for the Signal Brigade serving 20 Commanding Colonels and receiving countless performance and service awards. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Poston.



In retirement, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at University Hospital and in the administrative offices of Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and spending time at her lake house in Lincolnton, GA at Clark's Hill Lake.



Survivors include her son, Dr. William Roger Poston II (Melanie) of Charlotte, NC; daughter Janice Putnam (Charles) of Augusta, GA; grandchildren: Dana Putnam Burkhart (George) of Alpharetta, GA; Roger Wade Putnam (Elisabeth) of Augusta, GA; Lauren Poston Renfroe (Chris) of Charlotte, NC; Meredith Poston Gaskins (Kevin) of Charleston, SC; Rachel Poston (Ryan Kleman) of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren: Roper Putnam, Ramsey Putnam, Josie Burkhart, and Maisie Renfroe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Williams and Frank Andrews.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 1:00 PM., at



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary