|
|
Doris S. Kight
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Doris S. Kight, 98, who entered into rest November 17, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the First Baptist Church of Jackson. Rev. Marion Britton and Rev. John C. Reeder officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kight was a native of Vidalia, Georgia, having made Jackson her home for the past 63 years. She was a member the First Baptist Church of Jackson, Woman's Missionary Union, the Philathia Sunday School Class, a former Children's Sunday School Teacher and the Red Hat Society. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, James M. Kight.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Poole, Reston, VA, and James Melton Kight, Jackson; five daughters, Carolyn Reeder and Montine (Bob) Messer both of Jackson, Joanne Roberts, Charleston, SC, Lou (Rex) Teeslink, Augusta and Linda (Raymond) Griffin, North Augusta; fifteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren and twelve great great-grandchildren; a sister, Dallas Robinson, Vidalia, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Boyd, Lonnie Reeder, Connor Glover, Grant Reeder, Mark Dowd and Jody Parrish.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Vision of Faith c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019