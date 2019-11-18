Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris S. Kight


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris S. Kight Obituary
Doris S. Kight
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Doris S. Kight, 98, who entered into rest November 17, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the First Baptist Church of Jackson. Rev. Marion Britton and Rev. John C. Reeder officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kight was a native of Vidalia, Georgia, having made Jackson her home for the past 63 years. She was a member the First Baptist Church of Jackson, Woman's Missionary Union, the Philathia Sunday School Class, a former Children's Sunday School Teacher and the Red Hat Society. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, James M. Kight.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Poole, Reston, VA, and James Melton Kight, Jackson; five daughters, Carolyn Reeder and Montine (Bob) Messer both of Jackson, Joanne Roberts, Charleston, SC, Lou (Rex) Teeslink, Augusta and Linda (Raymond) Griffin, North Augusta; fifteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren and twelve great great-grandchildren; a sister, Dallas Robinson, Vidalia, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Boyd, Lonnie Reeder, Connor Glover, Grant Reeder, Mark Dowd and Jody Parrish.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Vision of Faith c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -