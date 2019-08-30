Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Fort Creek Baptist Church
Dearing, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Sikes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Willene Sikes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Willene Sikes Obituary
Doris Willene Sikes
Harlem, Georgia—Mrs. Doris Willene Fender Sikes, 90, wife of the late Reverend Earnest Oscar Sikes for 57 years, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Fort Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Daniel Adkins officiating.
Mrs. Willene was the daughter of the late Willard and Marie Fender. She was a Registered Nurse and had retired as a School Health Nurse. She loved her Lord and Savior and through the years had served in so many capacities which includes being a Pastor's wife as well as a Sunday School Teacher. If you ever had the chance to receive one of her beautiful red stones, you heard about the plan of Salvation. Mrs. Willene was a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are, one son, John Douglas Sikes; two daughters, Gail Vozniak and Valerie Herriman; one brother, Leroy Fender; five grandchildren; Sherrell Sikes, Donald Sikes, Kyle Sikes, Jonathan Herriman and Micah Herriman; Great-grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Ethan Himes, Colton Herriman, Charlotte Herriman, Jack Herriman, William Herriman , Brooks Herriman, Vayda Sikes, Kylie Sikes and Alexis Forbes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Earnest O. Sikes and a son, Howard Dean Sikes.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guest book. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GEORGIA, 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 31, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now