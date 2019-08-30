|
|
Doris Willene Sikes
Harlem, Georgia—Mrs. Doris Willene Fender Sikes, 90, wife of the late Reverend Earnest Oscar Sikes for 57 years, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Fort Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Daniel Adkins officiating.
Mrs. Willene was the daughter of the late Willard and Marie Fender. She was a Registered Nurse and had retired as a School Health Nurse. She loved her Lord and Savior and through the years had served in so many capacities which includes being a Pastor's wife as well as a Sunday School Teacher. If you ever had the chance to receive one of her beautiful red stones, you heard about the plan of Salvation. Mrs. Willene was a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are, one son, John Douglas Sikes; two daughters, Gail Vozniak and Valerie Herriman; one brother, Leroy Fender; five grandchildren; Sherrell Sikes, Donald Sikes, Kyle Sikes, Jonathan Herriman and Micah Herriman; Great-grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Ethan Himes, Colton Herriman, Charlotte Herriman, Jack Herriman, William Herriman , Brooks Herriman, Vayda Sikes, Kylie Sikes and Alexis Forbes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Earnest O. Sikes and a son, Howard Dean Sikes.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guest book. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GEORGIA, 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 31, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019