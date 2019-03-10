|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Anne McNealy Booker wife of the late Jerry DeWitt Booker, Jr., entered into rest Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Fr. Mark Van Alstine officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
She was born August 2, 1924, in Boston, MA to the late Joseph and Mary McNealy. She grew up in Boston and attended Northeastern University School of Business. She moved to Augusta and raised her family. She volunteered at Gracewood School and Hospital and the Fleming Church Poll for the Board of Elections and enjoyed substitute teaching in the Richmond County School System. Dorothy attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and her family thanks sister Isabelle Lohan for the many visits and prayers during her illness. The family thanks her best friend Bea for all the hours of companionship.
She was preceded death by her brothers Joseph McNealy (Theresa), Paul McNealy (Linda) and her sister Alice Landers (Jim).
Survivors include her children, Mary Lemon (Ross), Robert Booker (Sheila), Joanne Courtney (Carl), Chris Booker (Hanh) and sister, Mary Kilduff (Eddie); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M., at the church.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019