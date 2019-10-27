Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Dorothy B. Wright Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright
Charleston, SC—Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright, beloved wife of Mr. Reginald A. Wright, Sr., mother of Reginald Wright, Jr., Orlando "Skip" Wright, Rosalyn Wright Floyd, and Caroline Wright Canty, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019
