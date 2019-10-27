|
|
Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright
Charleston, SC—Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright, beloved wife of Mr. Reginald A. Wright, Sr., mother of Reginald Wright, Jr., Orlando "Skip" Wright, Rosalyn Wright Floyd, and Caroline Wright Canty, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019