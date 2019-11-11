|
Dorothy C. Todd
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy Clark Todd, 88, who entered into rest November 10, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Todd was a native of Jefferson County, Georgia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 43 years. She was a graduate of Wrens High School and a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mrs. Todd was predeceased by her husband, W. Frank Todd, Sr. and a great granddaughter, Alyssa Oleson.
Survivors include two sons, Billy (Kathleen) Todd, North Augusta and Mike (Tammy) Todd, Clearwater; a daughter, Cheryl Todd Johnson, North Augusta; five grandchildren, Nicole Herndon, Elizabeth (Josh) Cochran, Kaylin Todd, Shawn Oleson and Andy Johnson; five great grandchildren, Jordan Oleson, Karly Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Ethan Herndon and Morgan Herndon; a sister, Edna McDaniel, Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Oleson, Andy Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Ethan Herndon and David McClain.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Sweetwater Baptist Church Building Fund, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
