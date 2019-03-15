The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Carole Mack


Carole Mack Obituary
Entered into rest Dorothy Carole Mack, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 76, loving wife of Denny R. Mack, Sr.

Mrs. Mack was a loving, caring, selfless, nurturing, strong Christian woman with a beautiful soul. She was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Mack adored time with her family. She was primarily a homemaker, but worked most recently at First Baptist Church Evans in the preschool and Mother's Day Out program.

In addition to her husband, family members include: her mother, Helen Wade Statler; her daughter, Teri Lynn Helms (Jurgen); her son, Denny R. Mack, Jr. (Vickie); brothers: Allen Statler (Dottie); Arnold Statler (Debbie); Eudale Wade (Gladys); grandchildren: Kandayce Strong; Kristopher Helms; Kameron Helms; Robert Crosby, Jr.; Jessica Crosby; Leslie Crosby; Keegan Mack; Ensley Mack; great grandchildren: Preston Strong; Jordan Strong; Isabella Strong; Chloe Helms.

She was predeceased by her father, Ray Statler, her daughter, Traci Mack Crosby, her son-in-law, Bobby Crosby, and her granddaughter, Emma Mack.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Christopher Norris officiating. Entombment will follow at Bellevue Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or D.E.B.R.A. 75 Broad St. Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
