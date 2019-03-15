|
|
Entered into rest Dorothy Carole Mack, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 76, loving wife of Denny R. Mack, Sr.
Mrs. Mack was a loving, caring, selfless, nurturing, strong Christian woman with a beautiful soul. She was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Mack adored time with her family. She was primarily a homemaker, but worked most recently at First Baptist Church Evans in the preschool and Mother's Day Out program.
In addition to her husband, family members include: her mother, Helen Wade Statler; her daughter, Teri Lynn Helms (Jurgen); her son, Denny R. Mack, Jr. (Vickie); brothers: Allen Statler (Dottie); Arnold Statler (Debbie); Eudale Wade (Gladys); grandchildren: Kandayce Strong; Kristopher Helms; Kameron Helms; Robert Crosby, Jr.; Jessica Crosby; Leslie Crosby; Keegan Mack; Ensley Mack; great grandchildren: Preston Strong; Jordan Strong; Isabella Strong; Chloe Helms.
She was predeceased by her father, Ray Statler, her daughter, Traci Mack Crosby, her son-in-law, Bobby Crosby, and her granddaughter, Emma Mack.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Christopher Norris officiating. Entombment will follow at Bellevue Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or D.E.B.R.A. 75 Broad St. Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019