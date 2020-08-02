Dorothy Durham
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Dorothy L. Durham enter into rest July 31, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Glover's Cemetery with Rev. Troy Toney officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include two sons, Michael Love and Elijah (Martha) Love; one stepdaughter, Daisy B. Walker; five sisters, Maggie Rivers, Marie Woods, Lelia Washington, Georgia Butler, and Dianne (Freddie) Odom; three brothers, David (Fannie) Love, Reynold (Dollie) Love, Jr., and Leroy Love; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 35 step-grandchilren, 84 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3-6pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
