Dorothy E. Williams
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Dorothy Williams entered into rest on on Friday, October 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Dent officiating. She is survived by her sisters, Alberta E. Walton, Lucille Evans and Laura Ann Sanders; devoted niece and caregiver, Reann(Rudolph)Grantum; special friend and caregiver, Fernita Mills and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Williams may be viewed on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
