Dorothy Elizabeth "Dot" Rabun
Augusta, GA—Dorothy Elizabeth "Dot" Rabun, 92, wife of the late Douglas Rabun, entered into rest Monday, May 4, 2020, at PruittHealth.
Private memorial services will be held in the First Baptist Church Garden with Reverend Melissa Willis officiating.
Mrs. Rabun, daughter of the late Pearlie Verdelle and Wade Hampton Key, was born in Augusta and retired from White House Cleaners. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and the Anna Banister Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Flower Study Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Wade Key, Stewart Key, Angus Key, Mamie Key Hardman, and Ronnie Key.
She is survived by her sister, Grace Grayson, of Jackson, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3500 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020