Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Dorothy Faye Phillips
North Augusta, SC—Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Dorothy Faye Phillips, 94, who entered into rest April 2, 2020, will be conducted Monday morning in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Dr. T. Joseph Lusk and Rev. Tommy Wilkes officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Phillips was a lifelong resident of North Augusta. She graduated from North Augusta High School in 1942. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1938 where she was active in the Stillwell Bible Class and Epworth-Croft Circle. She retired as a clerk at Fort Gordon. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her parents, James B. and Trannie Goldman, Sr.; her husband W. Rudy Phillips; a sister, Merle Moore; three brothers, Errol Goldman, Claude Goldman and J.B. Goldman; a great nephew, Jesse Goldman, Jr.
Survivors include nieces, Muriel Shackelford, Nancy Thompson and Linda Garris; nephews, Rev. Jesse Goldman and Jimmy Goldman; great nephew, Alex Thompson; great nieces, Melanie DeWolfee, Faith Dorsey, Debra Bell and Yvette Goldman; numerous great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews; Godchildren, Gail Funderburk and Susan Adams.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund, 639 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
