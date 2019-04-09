The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Mrs. Dorothy Faye Young Owens, age 85, beloved wife of 67 years to the late Raymond S. Owens, Sr., entered into rest April 6, 2019.

Mrs. Owens was born in Augusta to the late Ellis and Vernie Young.

Funeral services will be crypt side at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dewain French officiating.

In addition to Mrs. Owen's husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by a son, Joey Ellington Owens.

Family members include a son, Raymond S.Owens, Jr of Augusta; a granddaughter, Kim Koch (Mike) of Augusta; a grandson, Richard Allen Owens and children; and a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Denise Gardner of Augusta.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
