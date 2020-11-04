Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Franklin Heath
Clearwater, South Carolina—Mrs. Dorothy Franklin Heath (Dot), 92, of Pineland Drive, Clearwater Heights, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Dorothy had been a resident of NHC Healthcare, North Augusta, since March of 2018. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell Heath, her parents, Furman and Nora Temples Franklin, and her brother, Everette Franklin.
The family will greet friends beginning at 1 o'clock, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hatcher Funeral Home, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home with Chaplain Dan Rummel officiating. A private interment will follow. Pallbearers will be Sean Heath, Jeffrey Heath, Kane Bice, Landon Bice, Rhett Stroud, and Cade Heath.
Considering the circumstances, face mask and social distancing are recommended.
Dorothy is survived by two sons: Ronnie Heath (Kristie) and Rickie Heath (Barbara Ocak). Her daughter-in-law Kristie was her caretaker for five years before she became a resident of NHC. Also, surviving are four grandchildren: Sean Heath (Jenny), Alysia Stroud (Rhett), Jeffrey Heath (Katie), and Jennifer Bice (Kane) and seven great-grandchildren: Cade Heath, Matthew Heath, Gracie Stroud, Noah Stroud, Landon Bice, Logan Heath, and Sydney Heath.
Dorothy was employed with Seminole Mills for about ten years, and then she became a hairdresser for many years. She was the owner and operator of the Fashionette Beauty Salon, Bath, S.C. After retiring from hairdressing, she was employed by the Aiken County School System as a teacher's aide with special needs children and a bus driver. Dorothy was a devout Christian, not only in words but also by her actions. She was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church. She loved to cook, bake, and was an avid gardener. With many good friends, she loved to socialize and shop with them and her family. In her younger years, she loved to travel. Dorothy was a strong woman and a fighter for life. She was loved by many, and she always looked for the best in everyone she encountered. Dorothy never gave up on hope, faith, and love. She was a leading example of these qualities and was someone to admire. There will never be another "Dorothy" of her character. She will be deeply missed and always loved.
The family would like to recognize all the outstanding caretakers and staff of NHC Healthcare and Caris Hospice. They will forever be thankful for all they did for Dorothy and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or a charity of one's choice
.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
to leave a note of condolence for the Heath family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2020