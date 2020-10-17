Mrs. Dorothy Graham McCann
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Dorothy Graham McCann, wife of Mr. Charles McCann for 62 years, entered into rest Friday, October 16, 2020. Mrs. McCann was an educator for Richmond County Board of Education for 20 years.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, October 21st, at Historic First Ebenezer Baptist Church, eulogist Reverend Moses Anderson. Masks are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Tuesday the 20th from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits