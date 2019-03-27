|
Entered into rest Monday, March 25, 2019, Dorothy Hett Bennett, 91, loving wife of the late U.S. Army retired Command Sgt. Major Albert M. Bennett, Jr.
Mrs. Bennett was an Augusta native, and has spent most of her life in Augusta. Mrs. Bennett graduated from the all-girls Tubman High School, and then from Augusta Technical College. She worked for twenty years as a preschool teacher at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church school. Mrs. Bennett was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Family members include: her son, Ernest Gerald Bennett and wife, Sharon; her daughter, Judith B. Beauchamp (Bill); three grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. Graveside at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Gaye Williams Ortiz and Chaplain Travis V. Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends after the service at the Graveside. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019