1/
Dorothy Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Holmes
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Dorothy M. Holmes entered into rest September 21, 2020 at Edgefield County Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Sharon Washington officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth Holmes, Annette Underwood (Willie), and Ernestine Abney (Ronald) all of Trenton, SC; one aunt, Geneva Mobley (Gene) of Johnston, SC; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900 www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved