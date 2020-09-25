Dorothy Holmes
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Dorothy M. Holmes entered into rest September 21, 2020 at Edgefield County Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Sharon Washington officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth Holmes, Annette Underwood (Willie), and Ernestine Abney (Ronald) all of Trenton, SC; one aunt, Geneva Mobley (Gene) of Johnston, SC; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900 www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits