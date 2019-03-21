Home

Dorothy Holton Josey Obituary
DOROTHY HOLTON JOSEY, 91, widow of Ernest Lee Josey, Sr., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA.

A native of Burke County, GA, Mrs. Josey was a daughter of the late Euvee and Mattie Arrington Holton. She lived in New Ellenton since 1960 and was a homemaker. She was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church and the Golden Circle Sunday School Class. She loved feeding and watching birds. Her hobbies were cross stitching, jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Mrs. Josey's day was not complete until she watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Ricks (Larry), Aiken; two sons, Lee Josey, Jr. (Sandra), Aiken, Bill Jo-sey (Marilyn), Aiken; eight grandchildren, Troy Blanton (Alison), Angela Josey, Andrew Josey, Donald Josey, Allison Josey, Brianna Ricks, Billy Ricks (Bridgett), Missie Landers (Jay); six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Blanton, Max Cullipher, Sammie Ricks, Hannah Ricks, Jesse Redd, Aidan Redd; sisters, Gwen Swint (Louis), Gibson, GA, Joyce May (Luke), Thomson, GA, Carolyn Holton, Harlem, GA; brothers, Al-vin Holton, Augusta, GA, Ricky Holton, Thomson, GA, Wayne Holton, Wrens, GA.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, March 23rd beginning at 3 o'clock at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, New Ellenton followed by the funeral service at 4 o'clock. Interment will fol-low in Southlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Troy Blanton, Donald Josey, Andrew Josey, David Jo-sey, Wayne Josey, Mike Mixon and Billy Ricks. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Ladies Golden Circle Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, Building Fund, 207 Smith Ave., New Ellenton, SC 29809 or to a favorite .

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
