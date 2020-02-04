|
|
Dorothy Horton Dalton
Columbia, SC—Mrs. Dorothy Horton Dalton, 94, wife of the late Robert E. Dalton, Sr., entered into rest on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Columbia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sweetwater Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Dalton was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Norton University in Louisville, KY and retired as a registered nurse.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Dalton, Jr. of Chapin, SC and Mark Dalton (Gladis) of Costa Rica; two daughters, Joan Paramore (Michael) of Raleigh, NC and Karen Lacey (Tim) of Hollywood, SC; one brother, Julian Horton (Bobbie) of Flemingsburg, KY; one sister, Billie Jones of Flemingsburg, KY; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.
Please visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020