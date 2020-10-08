1/
Dorothy Jacobson
1923 - 2020
Jensen Beach, Florida—Dorothy passed away on Sept. 21 2020 after a short illness in hospice care. Dorothy was born in Mebane North Carolina, to Laurie and Nonie Stewart. In addition to her parents she is proceeded by her husband Dr. Arthur H. Jacobson of Evans Georgia and her sister Helen C. Bennett of Cary North Carolina. Dorothy was a charter member of Suburban Woman's Club of Augusta. Surviving are her sons Paul S. Jacobson of Jensen Beach, Florida, his wife Kimberly and their children Patty Phelps and Timothy Jacobson. Her other son Alan K. Jacobson of Union City, Michigan, his children Dawn White, Shaun Jacobson, and Scott A Jacobson, also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. There will be no visitation, there will be a short graveside ceremony for family and friends October 17 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Evans Georgia.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
